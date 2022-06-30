CIBC Trims Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Target Price to C$17.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

DIR.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities set a C$19.50 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, National Bankshares began coverage on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a C$19.25 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.79.

DIR.UN opened at C$11.99 on Monday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a one year low of C$11.88 and a one year high of C$17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a PE ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

