Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Insider Sells $933,660.00 in Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CI stock traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $263.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,029,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,507. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $273.58.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Cigna by 116.7% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Cigna by 6,200.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CI. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $283.00 to $296.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.12.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.