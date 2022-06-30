Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 327.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 410 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $117.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

