CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Shares Up 5.1%

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.40 and last traded at $17.37. 687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 176,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.99.

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). Research analysts anticipate that CinCor Pharma, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

