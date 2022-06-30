Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Raised by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises about 1.3% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Citigroup by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $47.10 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $74.64. The firm has a market cap of $93.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

