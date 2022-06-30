Citigroup Lowers Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $12.50

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $22.00 to $12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

CCL stock opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.51). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 61.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.80) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

