Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.25 (OTCMKTS:CZBT)

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

Shares of CZBT stock opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.89. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $29.97.

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts checking and savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as provides credit cards.

