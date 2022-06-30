Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.25 (OTCMKTS:CZBT)

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.
Shares of CZBT stock opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.89. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $29.97.
About Citizens Bancorp of Virginia (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Citizens Bancorp of Virginia (CZBT)
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Bancorp of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.