Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) dropped 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.02. Approximately 52,238 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,542,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

CLNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Clean Energy Fuels to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $83.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.61 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 42.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,551,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,119.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 684,780 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 14.3% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,236,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,637,000 after acquiring an additional 531,100 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 671.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 589,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 513,356 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 80.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,023,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 455,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $2,608,000. 42.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

