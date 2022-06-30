Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 13,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 116,903 shares.The stock last traded at $62.72 and had previously closed at $65.22.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLFD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Clearfield had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLFD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the third quarter worth $209,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 13.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at $556,000. 51.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

