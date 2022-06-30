Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 13,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 116,903 shares.The stock last traded at $62.72 and had previously closed at $65.22.
Several research firms have recently commented on CLFD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.17.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLFD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the third quarter worth $209,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 13.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at $556,000. 51.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Clearfield Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLFD)
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
