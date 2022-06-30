Club Atletico Independiente (CAI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $38,217.00

Club Atletico Independiente (CAI) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Club Atletico Independiente coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001618 BTC on major exchanges. Club Atletico Independiente has a total market cap of $201,463.42 and approximately $38,217.00 worth of Club Atletico Independiente was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Club Atletico Independiente has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Club Atletico Independiente Coin Profile

Club Atletico Independiente is a coin. Club Atletico Independiente’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,888 coins. Club Atletico Independiente’s official Twitter account is @cai_today and its Facebook page is accessible here . Club Atletico Independiente’s official website is clubaindependiente.com.ar

According to CryptoCompare, “Cai.Today is a decentralized betting platform. Users can only use the encrypted currency that is approved by CAI.TODAY to bet, no fiat money involved. The platform firstly issues ETH as the encrypted currency in circulation. Any other encrypted currencies that want to be in circulation have to be voted by users who have CAI Token issued by the platform. Anonymity promised by blockchain can help users join betting in a more secure way. “

Club Atletico Independiente Coin Trading

