CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Short Interest Update

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the May 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 864,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CMGO stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 674,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,197. CMG Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

CMG Holdings Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CMG Holdings Group, Inc, a marketing communications company, operates organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors in the United States. The company is involved in the production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities.

