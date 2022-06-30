CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Short Interest Update

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the May 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 864,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CMGO stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 674,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,197. CMG Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.
CMG Holdings Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
