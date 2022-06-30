Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (LON:CCEP) Trading Down 0.4%

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 49.12 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 50.10 ($0.61). Approximately 491 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.30 ($0.62).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 47.92. The company has a market capitalization of £228.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of €0.56 ($0.60) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

