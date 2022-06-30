Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.89 EPS

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.89), Briefing.com reports. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Cognyte Software stock opened at $4.56 on Thursday. Cognyte Software has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $28.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $307.71 million, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cognyte Software by 29.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the first quarter worth $191,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair lowered shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.47.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

