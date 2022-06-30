Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2022

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDPGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.78. 5,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,912. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $483,000.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:LDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.