Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.78. 5,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,912. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.68.
About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (Get Rating)
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.
