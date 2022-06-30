Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:LDP)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of LDP opened at $19.55 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDP. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $483,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

