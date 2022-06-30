Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:RNP)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE RNP opened at $21.28 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.95.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $5,700,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

