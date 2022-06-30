Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:RNP)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE RNP opened at $21.28 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.95.
About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (Get Rating)
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
