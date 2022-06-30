Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE RFI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.26. 690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,732. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $18.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.22.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.