Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Cut to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 target price on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, down from their prior target price of $70.00.

COIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $380.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $394.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $202.40.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $49.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 3.17. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $368.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 706,554 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,002,826.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 706,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,002,826.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.