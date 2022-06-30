Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Short Interest Up 505.8% in June

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 505.8% from the May 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Coloplast A/S from 1,014.00 to 980.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,038.00.

CLPBY traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,649. Coloplast A/S has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Coloplast A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

