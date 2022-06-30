Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Trading Down 5%

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.29. 275,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 407,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Care from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Care from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.62.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57.

Columbia Care ( OTCMKTS:CCHWF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03).

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides cannabis-based health and wellness solutions, and derivative products. It offers flowers, edibles, oils, and tablets under the Cannabist, Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber, and Platinum Label CBD brands. The company holds licenses in 18 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union.

