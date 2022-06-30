Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $39.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day moving average of $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $178.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

