Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €10.70 by Morgan Stanley

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) received a €10.70 ($11.38) price objective from investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €11.00 ($11.70) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($12.77) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €8.60 ($9.15) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.20 ($8.72) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.70) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Commerzbank stock traded down €0.16 ($0.17) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €7.01 ($7.46). 7,164,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The company’s fifty day moving average is €7.23 and its 200-day moving average is €7.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion and a PE ratio of 19.41. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of €5.01 ($5.33) and a 52 week high of €9.51 ($10.12).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

