Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.19

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.19 and last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 222987 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €110.00 ($117.02) to €27.50 ($29.26) in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.