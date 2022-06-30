Comparing Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) and Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF – Get Rating) and Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vectura Group and Larimar Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vectura Group $244.76 million 4.37 $157.16 million $0.26 6.81 Larimar Therapeutics N/A N/A -$50.64 million ($2.70) -0.73

Vectura Group has higher revenue and earnings than Larimar Therapeutics. Larimar Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vectura Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vectura Group and Larimar Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vectura Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Larimar Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33

Larimar Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 177.78%. Given Larimar Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Larimar Therapeutics is more favorable than Vectura Group.

Profitability

This table compares Vectura Group and Larimar Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vectura Group N/A N/A N/A Larimar Therapeutics N/A -72.75% -59.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.6% of Larimar Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Larimar Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Vectura Group has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Larimar Therapeutics has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vectura Group beats Larimar Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vectura Group (Get Rating)

Vectura Group Plc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical development. Its activities include research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic products. The company operates through the following segments: Switzerland, United Kingdom, Germany, United States of America, and France. Vectura Group was founded by David Anthony Gough in 1997 and is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom.

About Larimar Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease. The company is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

