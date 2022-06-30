Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.81 and last traded at $16.81. Approximately 3,421 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 1,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

CMSQF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Computershare in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Computershare to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.06.

Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, and tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services.

