ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Cut by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. lowered its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 50.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,751,013 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $118,666,000 after purchasing an additional 90,123 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 64,010 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 16,847 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.76.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.58. The company had a trading volume of 234,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,735,457. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.83. The company has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

