ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after buying an additional 3,652,817 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,581 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $96,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,232 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $91,672,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 970.3% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,171,452 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,699,000 after buying an additional 1,062,002 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,735,457. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.76.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

