Contrasting Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) & Super Group (NYSE:SGHC)

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) and Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

88.6% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Super Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Six Flags Entertainment and Super Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Six Flags Entertainment 0 1 8 0 2.89 Super Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $45.30, suggesting a potential upside of 106.19%. Super Group has a consensus price target of $11.60, suggesting a potential upside of 177.51%. Given Super Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Super Group is more favorable than Six Flags Entertainment.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Six Flags Entertainment and Super Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Six Flags Entertainment $1.50 billion 1.27 $129.92 million $1.83 12.01 Super Group $1.56 billion 1.29 $279.07 million N/A N/A

Super Group has higher revenue and earnings than Six Flags Entertainment.

Volatility and Risk

Six Flags Entertainment has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super Group has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Six Flags Entertainment and Super Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Six Flags Entertainment 10.31% -15.34% 5.41% Super Group N/A 186.09% 41.47%

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks. As of February 28, 2022, the company operated 27 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was formerly known as Six Flags, Inc. and changed its name to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation in April 2010. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Arlington, Texas.

Super Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.