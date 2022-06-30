Cook Protocol (COOK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.36 Million

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. Cook Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cook Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.4% against the dollar and now trades at $345.10 or 0.01805246 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00188642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005225 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00077104 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015978 BTC.

About Cook Protocol

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

