Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.09-$13.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.28 billion-$3.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $432.89.

COO stock traded down $5.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $312.57. 10,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $297.34 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $338.76 and a 200-day moving average of $381.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total value of $294,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth $486,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

