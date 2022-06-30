Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.10

Shares of Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.10 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6.20 ($0.08), with a volume of 166076 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.40 ($0.08).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.95 million and a PE ratio of -10.67.

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro Gold project comprising 5 contiguous permits covering an area of approximately 340 square kilometers located in the southern Mali.

