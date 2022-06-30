Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Lifted by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after buying an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,173,133,000 after purchasing an additional 246,857 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,898,794,000 after purchasing an additional 133,943 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $2,323,746,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST opened at $469.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $484.88 and a 200-day moving average of $520.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.88 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $208.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

