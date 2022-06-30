Cottage Street Advisors LLC Buys 653 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,837,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,783,668,000 after buying an additional 3,277,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,680,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,861,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,113 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,871,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,853,395,000 after purchasing an additional 593,949 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $1,423,132,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.04.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,966 shares of company stock worth $6,038,200 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMD traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $77.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,444,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,171,719. The company has a market capitalization of $125.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.51 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.58.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.