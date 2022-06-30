Cottage Street Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Ares Capital comprises 1.8% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,840,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,822,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,184,000 after purchasing an additional 496,543 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,999,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 534.6% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 442,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 373,043 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,643,000. 29.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Lewis Smith purchased 54,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Arougheti purchased 300,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,643,084.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 356,775 shares of company stock worth $6,381,371 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

ARCC stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.00. 110,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,876,212. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.51. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

