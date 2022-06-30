Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Trading 14.5% Higher

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 14.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73.

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

