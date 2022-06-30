Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.21-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $838.00 million-$843.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $840.27 million. Coupa Software also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.07-$0.10 EPS.

Coupa Software stock opened at $60.00 on Thursday. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $283.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The firm had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COUP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded Coupa Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.89.

In other news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $58,631.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at $459,525.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $40,321.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,254.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,234. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Coupa Software by 56.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Coupa Software by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupa Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.