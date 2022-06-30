Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Trading Down 7.5%

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) dropped 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.33 and last traded at $55.53. Approximately 8,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,355,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COUP. Mizuho lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lowered Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.89.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $95,377.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,145. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $40,321.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,254.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,698 shares of company stock worth $1,010,234 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Coupa Software by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupa Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.