Cowen Raises Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target to $102.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

MRK has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $92.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 178,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,676,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $842,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

