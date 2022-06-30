Credit Suisse Group Lowers Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Price Target to GBX 3,900

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 5,000 ($61.34) to GBX 3,900 ($47.85) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTC:JTKWY traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 409,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,289. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.24.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

