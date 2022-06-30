Crestone Asset Management LLC Buys 578 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Crestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IXJ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,074,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,527,000 after acquiring an additional 385,272 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,570,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5,598.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 288,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,027,000 after acquiring an additional 283,044 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 396.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 150,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,608,000 after acquiring an additional 120,114 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 115,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,420,000 after acquiring an additional 68,638 shares during the period.

Shares of IXJ stock opened at $81.35 on Thursday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $75.33 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.08 and a 200-day moving average of $84.62.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

