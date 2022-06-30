Crestone Asset Management LLC Has $11.95 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Crestone Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $11,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

IWO opened at $208.29 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $329.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.95.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

