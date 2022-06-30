Crestone Asset Management LLC Has $2.35 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Crestone Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,432 shares during the quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $107,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $84.74 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $80.64 and a 1-year high of $108.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

