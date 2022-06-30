Crestone Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 808.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,845 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $6,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XBI. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $74.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $138.60.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.