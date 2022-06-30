Crestone Asset Management LLC Sells 193 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Crestone Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $283.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.49. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

