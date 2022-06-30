CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.18-$1.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.27-$0.28 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $251.38.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $175.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.71 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.30.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,514,434.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $4,437,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,470,131.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,518 shares of company stock valued at $26,695,256 in the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

