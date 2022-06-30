Crown Market Cap Hits $609,241.36 (CRW)

Crown (CRW) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. During the last week, Crown has traded 50% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crown has a total market capitalization of $609,241.36 and approximately $178.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,092.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.18 or 0.00519476 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00276646 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00006020 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012836 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Crown

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 30,006,882 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

