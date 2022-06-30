Crust (CRU) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7.41 Million

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can now be bought for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crust has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.26 or 0.00584203 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005408 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00164758 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars.

