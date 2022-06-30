CryptoZoon (ZOON) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $382,416.00

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 30th. In the last week, CryptoZoon has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoZoon has a market cap of $574,120.55 and approximately $382,416.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00193177 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 43.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.80 or 0.01510778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005280 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00097959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00016079 BTC.

CryptoZoon Coin Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 741,272,157 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

