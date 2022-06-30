Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Shares Up 3%

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) shot up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.59 and last traded at $5.56. 17,770 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 373,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTOS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source to $11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.29.

In other news, Director Mark Ein acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $289,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,415,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,195,941.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 233,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the period. R.P. Boggs & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 812,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 423,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile (NYSE:CTOS)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

