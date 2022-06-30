CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Trading 3.1% Higher

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.75 and last traded at $37.06. 30,181 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,060,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.96.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVR Energy to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.24.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. Analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $802,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

